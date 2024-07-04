Vivaldi 6.8 on iOS – Take control of your inactive tabs and new personalization options.
-
jon Vivaldi Team
The latest update to Vivaldi brings new ways for you to personalize the browser, with a customizable button in the address bar and easier Start Page customization. We have also made several improvements to our Ad Blocker and enabled Bookmark nickname matching.
-
Very happy to finally have bookmark nickname matching here as well
-
Very nice! Thank you, Vivaldi!
-
Does 6.8 really require iOS 16?