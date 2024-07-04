google maps display issue - miniscule text
When I go to maps.google.com the text and menu items are so small they are unreadable and it is impossible to use it correctly. Screen Shot attached. I've tried resetting the site settings but that has no effect. Also, lately, sometimes when I click on the task bar icon to start Vivaldi the screen flashes but Vivaldi does not open. When I try again it eventually opens but is not full window size or the size it was when last shut down.
Version 6.8.3381.46 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
I found the problem thanks to ChatGPT!
Go to Vivaldi menu > Settings > Webpages > Default Font Size,
The default Vivaldi text settings are 18 Maximum and 0 Minimum. Really ZERO minimum????
I reset the default settings just to be sure and it stays at 0 minimum. OK, I changed the 0 to 12 and now maps.google.com works perfectly.
Radioastron
Wow, I thought ChatGPT could only provide primitive solutions like 'go to settings and do... something...'
Thanks for the tip!
Pesala Ambassador
DoctorG Ambassador
@RichardHC While we all getting older and need we need Settings → Webpages → minimum font size to 6 or larger.
I use 14 as i have and .
DoctorG Ambassador
@RichardHC Strange, my minimum font settings have 0, but i do not get such small font.
Do you use Windows scaling?
How wide/resolution has your display?