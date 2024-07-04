I CAN'T ACCESS MY DATA NOR VIVALDI
After I updated my Vivaldi to 6.8.3381.46 (64-bit) on my windows laptop, it doesn't start at all. I tried reinstalling it but in vain. I installed it on my android device only to find that my backup key is expired and I don't know why. Can someone save me please? I need urgent help because all my 3 years work data are saved on it and I will kinda lose everything if I couldn't regain access.
@lilzizjrx Do you have any sort of protective software on your laptop?
@Ayespy No, I don't.
Radioastron
Look up this thread: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/91269/how-to-fix-your-vivaldi-browser-that-does-not-open
By the way, I did encounter such posts, and the reason was often corrupted profiles. Be careful - we only need to test this theory with an additional profile, not destroy 3 years of your work.