Address bar search added by extensions does not work
If I make a custom search engine in Vivaldi, I can use it in the address bar. But if I install an extension which has this feature, none of them works. For example if I install raindrop.io, 'rd' in address bar does nothing and this is the same for every extension. Is this normal behavior?
@DRYN See here ☛ https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/272058
The extension devs seem to be open to feedback too, fixes with Vivaldi as target have been released in the past ☛ https://raindropio.canny.io/bugs?search=vivaldi
Pesala Ambassador