Browser stopped working
LuizCarlosAlves
Browser is showing instability, not opening correctly and closing on its own after some seconds. I can't even export my backup keys or access them on an external link.
Details that may help
Device: Realme C11
Android version: 11 Go Edition
Version number: RMX3231_11.A.125
2GB Ram
32GB ROM
Kernel 4.14.193+-ab478
Worked before?
How long?
Try to:
- Disconnect from Network
- Launch V
- Clean Cache Data
- Disable AdBlocker
- Connect to Network
Report the results back.
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps