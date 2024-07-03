Bitwarden Extension Bug? Window position not correct
-
onvivaldi1
I recently switched to Vivaldi and use the Bitwarden extension. However, I have noticed that the add-on is only partially displayed in the "Open in a new window" function (see screenshot). This happens, for example, when I am shown a login with a passkey. However, I have noticed that this is only the case in full screen mode. This worked perfectly with my previous browser Brave. Does anyone have a solution to this problem?
Thats what happen
Thats what i expect
Thats a screenshot on Brave