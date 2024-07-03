Vivaldi reverts to the previous tab when dragging and dropping to bookmarks
On March 13, 2024, I already submitted a bug report (VB-104829) on this problem, although it appeared much earlier. Several browser versions have changed since then, but the problem still occurs.
To reproduce it you need to have a large volume of bookmarks (I think more than 1K). In my case, it's over 10K.
Open two tabs. Then go to inactive and mouse drag the inactive tab to the bookmarks folder. As soon as you release the LMB, Vivaldi will instantly and spontaneously make the previous tab active by jumping to it.
I did the same thing on two workstations. With a clean install of the browser from scratch. With third-party plugins disabled.
For example: https://youtu.be/3o8oHNiChGo
Vivaldi 6.9.3392.10 (Official Build) (64-bit) Revision 86911441418b2e0d7b30207ad94ae0fba7f617ff OS Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.4598) JavaScript V8 12.6.228.19 User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/126.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
@dodger It’s not exactly a clean install when you import 10K bookmarks to get the bug to trigger.
@luetage How many bookmarks do you think there should be for a clean installation? Are there any restrictions?
It is important for me that even with so many bookmarks the browser works normally.
Other Chromium-like ones are fine.
@dodger I understand, but it’s hard to reproduce. Personally I can’t. I imported bookmarks (got a couple hundred in a backup file) and multiplied them by copying to get over 1K. Bug didn’t trigger.
It’s also a very specific problem. I would imagine most users create bookmarks with the menu or with a keyboard shortcut. And the bug isn’t really that old, you will have to be patient.