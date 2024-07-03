Vivaldi Mobile 6.8 RC 1 – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3390.26
mariap Vivaldi Team
Today’s snapshot is the first release candidate for Vivaldi Mobile 6.8 release on Android.
Back gesture seems to work again in normal browsing (after deleting cache and closing the app)
pedrosilva
@ouzowtf: working here now also (Pixel 7) but only after clearing cache.
The browser still crashes on startup.
(VAB-9463)
Please fix the checkbox to switch to dark theme in the side menu.
VAB-9464
[VAB-9388] Back gesture works again (Galaxy Note9, Android 10). No need for cache clearing.
~ You appreciate it, when you lose it. Feels good to have back gesture again
Veddu Ambassador
Back navigation works. However:
Custom background still crashes.
Reverse search suggestions still not working
Start page with wallpaper/speed dials still results in a crash, and so is trying to change that setting.
The only partial workaround is to find a webpage and "Open with Vivaldi Snapshot" but any attempts to change the wallpaper setting or opening a new tab will crash the browser.
When will the final version come out?
Install this version, but it's still somewhat unstable. The application closes when changing the wallpaper with a default image, the blank screen also continues to appear when opening a new web page.
@shaedrashiro When you see a release candidate, the final is usually days away. The release schedule is driven by the chromium version release schedule. That is by necessity, not by choice.
@ayespy: ah ok I didn't know, I thought Vivaldi had its own release schedule. Thanks for the information
@shaedrashiro They do, but they have to keep up with Chromium
@ayespy: ok. I had planned to use this version instead of the stable version. But I think I'd better wait a few more days for it to be official.
"Open the Bookmarks manager in the same folder you were in last time" feature broken in this update (https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/99148/open-the-bookmarks-manager-in-the-same-folder-you-were-in-last-time-broken-in-vivaldi-android-6-8-3388-66)