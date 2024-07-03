Disable page previews on the express panel
How can I remove page content from a tile in the express panel and return the site icon to display?
I didn't find this anywhere in the settings. When you delete and re-add a site to the express panel, the site's contents are immediately loaded. However, when adding new (not previously added sites), an icon is displayed.
@CrazyP The settings are accessible in
vivaldi://settings/startpage. Whether a thumbnail or a favicon is displayed is dependent on the size of the speed dial tiles. Choose “Icon” to display favicons, it’s the smallest size. You can alternatively display favicons beside the speed dial titles, or create and select a custom thumbnails for the bookmarks.
@luetage Yes I know that. I meant displaying a large tile, but without the page content (only with an icon). Apparently this is impossible and the icon is displayed until the “update” button is pressed, and there is no way back.
@CrazyP Yes, because the thumbnails Vivaldi is able to load don’t have the quality to display in higher resolution, they are tiny. If you insist on icons on larger tiles you have to create them yourself, or use premade ones by the community, see ☛ https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/143318.