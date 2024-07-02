Help with possible `Find in page...` bug..?
ldexterldesign
I'm trying to discover if there's a
Find in page...(FIP) bug..?
Would someone be kind enough to visit this page and test the FIP feature using both
enter/returnand
enter/return + shift(i.e. to scroll forward and backward through search/find terms
With this specific page, I'm seeing
enter/return + shiftseems to be broken but it does work on other pages/websites and in other browsers, which suggests it's a Vivaldi problem with this specific page (i.e. nevertheless a bug)
Yours hopefully
@ldexterldesign Can confirm that
S-Enterfails when searching for the term “rent.” Going backwards through the results gets stuck on the map canvas elements.