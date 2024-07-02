Speed Dial columns (5 or 6, instead of just 4)
Hi everyone! I would like to suggest that the Start Page Layout set on Small Speed Dials on Android would have 5 or 6 columns instead of just 4.
Cheers!
@HpXprt Size of your screen? On my tablet I have plenty more than 6 - but obviously my screen is physically wider than yours, so I'm presuming physical size (inches/centimeters) must be the determining factor. I know many phones have similar or even higher resolutions to a tablet, and therefore they must be accounting for actual size.