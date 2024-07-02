[Wayland] URLs form other applications does not open correctly
In wayland session, hyperlink/url form other applications does not open correctly, Vivaldi will open an empty new window.
Vivaldi is set as default browser.
URLs can open properly in browsers like firefox, edge.
I don't think is there is related output from the terminal, no terminal output from clicking a url.
How should I troubleshoot?
My launch message:
~ ❯ vivaldi 03:04:01 [80596:80596:0703/030427.941624:ERROR:CONSOLE(242)] "<webview>: Script cannot be injected into content until the page has loaded.", source: extensions::webView (242) [80596:80596:0703/030428.925562:ERROR:CONSOLE(1)] "Uncaught (in promise) Error: Operation failed because PasswordsPrivateDelegate wasn't created.", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js (1)
Version: 6.8.3381.46 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) Revision fc048ddc979dd4b5812491cce07da57059e0bbae OS Linux JavaScript V8 12.6.228.21 User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/126.0.0.0 Safari/537.36 Command Line /usr/bin/vivaldi --eye-dropper-not-supported --origin-trial-disabled-features=ElementCapture --ozone-platform=wayland --restart --save-page-as-mhtml --restart --flag-switches-begin --enable-unsafe-webgpu --ozone-platform-hint=auto --enable-features=ParallelDownloading --flag-switches-end --eye-dropper-not-supported
Operating System: Arch Linux KDE Plasma Version: 6.1.1 KDE Frameworks Version: 6.3.0 Qt Version: 6.7.2 Kernel Version: 6.9.7-arch1-1 (64-bit) Graphics Platform: Wayland
@dolkilu I’m on Wayland and it works for me. The first error seems to be common, but the link still loads in my running Vivaldi instance. Something else is going wrong for you.
edit: Wait, you’re running custom startup flags, try without them then report back.
Nope, running with
vivaldi --no-experimentsdoesn't help.
Command Line /usr/bin/vivaldi --no-experiments --origin-trial-disabled-features=ElementCapture --save-page-as-mhtml
My manual custom flags are: ozone-platform-hint (Auto), enable-parallel-downloading, --enable-wayland-ime (for fcitx5)