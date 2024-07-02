HTTP-errorcode 504
When editing a contact in the Linux program "Evolution", the change could not be saved. HTTP error code 504. Even directly in webmail.vivaldi.net it takes forever until the contact page opens. Is this a known bug of webmail.vivaldi.net?
Update:
Interestingly, the change was adopted on my smartphone. This means that there is only a problem directly on the Vivaldi.net server. The contact that has already been created cannot be found there either.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Dancer18 Is this in Ecolution CardDAV access to contacts, not implemented as i remember for Vivaldi account.
//Oh, is implemented.https://help.vivaldi.com/services/webmail/web-contacts/#Sync_contacts
//edit2:
https://calendar.vivaldi.net/addressbooks/[email protected]/default
Very slow at uploading/downloading contcts. Sometimes not syncing contacts at all
@DoctorG Thank you for your answer. The bug then is already known and filed?