One may close multiple tabs of the same domain. E.g. you may close all your google-related tabs with the help of tab stacks. You may do so in a few clicks.

Now for this feature let's assume that there is a webinterface where the domain doesn't always change with the content and for some reason you need multiple tabs. Then let there be another interface with a different category. E.g. one has https://somesite.tld/webinterface and n different tabs of /settings ; /somecategory/abc ; /somecategory/def ; ... where a parameter to the domain/a section is different.

The feature is to be selective of what categories to close. E.g. select all but /webinterface . Or select all without a category ( somesite.tld/ )

I'd think a feature to close/select only section X would be useful for quite some people.

Another Example: Close all YouTube tabs which are your startpage (exactly youtube.com/ ) but leave all tabs open which are opened articles /watch?v=... or include everything but youtube.com/* & !/watch?v=* .