Tab patterns/select by specific subdomain categories
-
One may close multiple tabs of the same domain. E.g. you may close all your google-related tabs with the help of tab stacks. You may do so in a few clicks.
Now for this feature let's assume that there is a webinterface where the domain doesn't always change with the content and for some reason you need multiple tabs. Then let there be another interface with a different category. E.g. one has
https://somesite.tld/webinterfaceand n different tabs of
/settings ; /somecategory/abc ; /somecategory/def ; ...where a parameter to the domain/a section is different.
The feature is to be selective of what categories to close. E.g. select all but
/webinterface. Or select all without a category (
somesite.tld/)
I'd think a feature to close/select only section X would be useful for quite some people.
Another Example: Close all YouTube tabs which are your startpage (exactly
youtube.com/) but leave all tabs open which are opened articles
/watch?v=...or include everything but
youtube.com/* & !/watch?v=*.
So there is a multitude of use cases and possible ways to do something like this. Like pattern matching or exact matching (easiest for core domain
pref.addr.tld)