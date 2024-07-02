Best results change the TAB
arthurjorgeac
When I try to open a new page of a website that's already running, my Vivaldi browser just switches to that tab. I don't want this to happen because I use multiple workspaces, and this feature changes my workspace. Does anyone know how to change this behavior?
DoctorG Ambassador
There is an Extension on the Chrome Web Store that I use called "Tap to Tab" which allows you to open a link in a new tab if you double click the link. It works great. I have been using it for over a year now without any issue.