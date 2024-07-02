Unstoppable loop
I tried to open one of my normal web pages, and Vivaldi got stuck in a loop between pages, like this: here
I couldn’t turn off Vivaldi, couldn’t force quit anything, and just had to turn off the computer.
When I turned it on again, everything seemed ok, but Vivaldi had started from scratch, ie all open web pages were gone.
6.8.3381.46
edit: I tried to send a crash log as described here https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/reporting-crashes-on-macos/, but there were none.
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@josteinsn Hi, well it's not a crash so there won't be a crash log.
If you can make it happen again, then it might be worth a report.
Otherwise, I'm afraid this is just "some weird stuff that happened once".
@Pathduck Gotcha. So what should I be looking for if it happens again? What web page I was trying to go to, other tabs open, ambient mood at the office?
I'll do my best.
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@josteinsn Try to find the exact steps to reproduce it. Might be a bug in there somewhere, but without steps to repro there's nothing the developers can do about it. Good luck
For all anyone knows, it might be a case of a stuck keyboard key. In fact from your video it looks like it's just trying to endlessly swap between windows, but I know little about how MacOS works.