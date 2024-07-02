I tried to open one of my normal web pages, and Vivaldi got stuck in a loop between pages, like this: here

I couldn’t turn off Vivaldi, couldn’t force quit anything, and just had to turn off the computer.

When I turned it on again, everything seemed ok, but Vivaldi had started from scratch, ie all open web pages were gone.

6.8.3381.46

edit: I tried to send a crash log as described here https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/reporting-crashes-on-macos/, but there were none.