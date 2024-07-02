Video Feeds locking up
davidsrothman
i open a window every morning with separate tabs for different TB new channels. Without fail (and for years now), the live video feed from www.MSNBC.com/live freezes (audio continues to play). The other feeds (in the other tabs - are fine). I've played with settings (including turning OFF Hardware Acceleration), but nothing seems to fix this issue. Using Windows 11 on a 1yr old puter with plenty of memory/horsepower. Any ideas? thx
@davidsrothman
can't test it because of geoblocking. but do you have the internal adblocker or any other adblock extension disabled for testing?
or open the link within a guest profile
davidsrothman
@derDay So prelim testing shows that to be better, but it still eventually freezes. i run 3 ad blockers: adblock plus, unlock origin, & tamper monkey, but run them within chrome. i run no ad blocks within vivaldi and vivaldi will often freeze when chrome isn't "running" (of course chrome is running in the background). i can execute "taskkill /im chrome.exe /f" to shut chrome down and play with it, but before I chase my tail, why would ad blocks cause vivaldi to freeze when running msnbc, but doesn't freeze chrome when it does? thanks