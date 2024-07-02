Hello,

I wanted to test Vivaldi today and had the following problem. The Vivaldi UI is totally blurred on my device (text and icons), see screenshot.

I am currently using Vivaldi 6.8.3381.46 on Windows 11 with a system-wide scaling of 125% and a resolution of 3440x1440.

However, it is irrelevant whether I have activated this scaling or not. With the start command "/high-dpi-support=1 /force-device-scale-factor=1.5" I first get a sharp UI, but then the proportions are not correct.

I have also tried to switch off the hardware acceleration, but again without success.

Everything works perfectly in the other browsers. On the screenshot you can see the comparison between Brave, Edge and Vivaldi at the end. But even with Firefox (not shown) there are no problems.

Does anyone have the same problem and possibly a solution?

Same with text: Brave is on the left, Vivaldi on the right