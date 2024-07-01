Crtl+Shift+Left click on link does not open it in a new tab
-
I have been away from Vivaldi for awhile while playing with Startpage and then Brave. Upon returning to Vivaldi I have found that I miss the capability of opening a link in a new tab with Crtl+Shift+Left click. That combination opens the link in a new window in my Vivaldi. Is there is a way to make it open links in a new tab, with focus if possible?
Yes, I know about the right click context menu option for opening a link in a new tab.
TIA
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Peobody Shift+Click = Open in foreground tab.
Ctrl+Click = Open in background tab.
-
@DoctorG Thank you!