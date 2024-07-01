Error: UID STORE Invalid flag list
Hallo,
I get these errors in the log permanently. What can I do about it?
14:11:06.385 error [Mail - flushBuffer, ****@timeline.de, Gebauer] Error: UID STORE Invalid flag list Error: UID STORE Invalid flag list at Object.callback (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:211486) at bt._handleResponse (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:215483) at bt._parseIncomingCommands (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:214662) at bt._onData (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:212640) at socket.ondata (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:210064) at u._emit (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-common-bundle.js:1:588381) at u._onData (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-common-bundle.js:1:586980) at chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-common-bundle.js:1:586732
DoctorG Ambassador
@vmoench Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
The bug-number ist VB-107792
yojimbo274064400
Consider trying the following to see if more detail of the cause can be found:
enabling Settings > Mail > Turn on IMAP Logs in Console
restart Vivaldi
select highlighted options shown below in their indicated order to open DevTools:
select Console tab and review it content
-
Puuh, a lot of content.
I think It has something to do with the IMAP folders
yojimbo274064400
Please consider redacting email address from posted image.
Does typing store or flag in Filter field reduce content to a manageable amount in helping to locate issue?
I have a good spamfilter
The message as associated with folders:
background-common-bundle.js:1 [MAIL - imap-client] error updating flags for uids 25,27 in folder Projekte/Grote : Error: UID STORE Invalid flag list
Unfortunately, due to time constraints, I cannot provide more information at the moment. I just wanted to leave Outlook quickly.