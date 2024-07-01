Solved YouTube Videos literally come to a stop for 2-3 seconds
I'm noticing an extreme slowdown of YouTube videos. Just now the video would begin to slow down, get metallic sounding and then come to a compete stop for 3 full seconds and slowly start up again. It's like the worst I've see. Doesn't make sense as it's the middle of the night on a Sunday and there should be plenty of bandwidth to use. Anyone have this issue and found a solution? Please let me know. Thanks.
Wait does Vivaldi have anything blocking YouTube videos?
DoctorG Ambassador
@oriondon That may be causes by Ad/Tracker Blocker or extension, a anti-measure Youtube started against ad filtering.
I'll experiment with turning that off and see what happens. I do have to say that in the last 4-6 months it seems like YouTube has gotten totally ridiculous with the ads they run. Even running halfway way through a video if it's a long one. I've had 3-4 ads cut in and run during a video.
DoctorG Ambassador
