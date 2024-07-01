I want to slightly increase the address bar field height.

Because as it is now, the bottom of the letter g falls short, so i want to slightly increase the height not of the surroundings of the bar but the actually address field itself

And how do you change the color of the address field icons? like the bookmarks icon the shield icon ....

**EDIT

I found how to increase the address bar field height, but the text remains faulty, the bottom of the letter g still falls off