How to always display the menus access keys underscored
Hi.
Is there a way in the settings I can enable the underscoring of the menu items' access keys?
I run Viv under both Linux Mint and Endeavour OS latest releases.
It has been missing for a long time now.
Thanks
DoctorG Ambassador
@B1r0 Works for me Ubuntu 22 LTS GNOME, but missing on KDE
Seems Alt key is used to show accelerator keys for KDE menus, but in Vivaldi it opens main menu.
Disabling Alt key in Vivaldi Settings → Keyboard does not help.
Sadly no solution known by me.
As keyboard user I do no like such accessibility issue.
I reported internally bug
VB-107774 "Alt key can not show menu accelerators (KDE)" – confirmed
I have run it on both Linux Mint 21.3 DE Cinnamon 6.0 / EndeavourOS 2024 DE KDE Plasma 6.1