Feeds don't show up
pattang56892
I have subscribed feeds on my PC1, and these feeds are showing up properly via Vivaldi browser on PC1. Now, I am trying to sync this feature on my PC2's Vivaldi browser, but I have not been able to do so.
So, I manually added feeds on my PC2's Vivaldi browser, but these feeds are not showing up despite they are added to Vivaldi browser.
Why?
DoctorG Ambassador
@pattang56892 All settings for Feeds, Mail and Calendar will not be synced – not implemented.
But you can export all feeds on PC1 with File → Export → Export Feeds as OPML file and save the file on a stick.
Import on PC2 with File → Import from Applications and Files → select from dropdown "Feeds (OPML)" → click "Chose a file", select exported OPML file, select "Add feeds"
pattang56892
That is a good idea. Thank you.
What about new feeds I subscribed from PC2 though?
Shouldn't these new ones show up as subscribed? I don't see them showing up for some weird reason... Do you know why, pls?
Thanks.