VPN extension caused "proxy login" window
-
Hi.
I have installed vpn extension in Vivaldi (Touch VPN). If I uninstall or disable it I cant access Internet . VPN gives Sign in window. Other browsers works fine. How to solve problem?
-
VPN gives Sign in window. I mean Vivaldi requests login/password
-
Radioastron
I used Touch VPN too and found it doesn't work well anymore. There were also quite a lot of negative testimonials, so I guess I'm not the only one.
I'd recommend trying a different VPN. However, since you mentioned it disables your internet connection, it might be due to Touch VPN's proxy settings. You could try deleting or resetting those to default.
Also, have you considered reinstalling Vivaldi? This could help.
-
@Radioastron said in VPN extension caused "proxy login" window:
You could try deleting or resetting those to default.
Thank you for reply.
Where can I reset extension settings?
Reinstall is the last option.
-
Radioastron
In general, uninstalling the extension should revert things to normal, but it seems that didn't work for you.
Regarding a full reset, I'm still learning Vivaldi myself and haven't figured it out entirely. Sorry. I hope our discussion will summon someone more experienced into this thread.
I still believe that uninstalling the extension followed by reinstalling Vivaldi might help. It won't hurt to try, as the worst you'll lose is some time.