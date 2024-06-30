native dowloads panel being weird
LilaUraraka
just recently, I noticed that the info at the bottom of the downloads pane is going off of the window, unable to be interacted with. I noticed this on Linux (Nobara KDE) and Windows 11
Hi,
Click and drag on the upper delimiter line.
