Solved I lost my first gaming folder, what should I do?
-
2000sMayhem
While I was organizing my Speed Dial page, I've accidently dragged my gaming folder and it disappeared suddenly. Has that happened to you?
-
Pesala Ambassador
@2000sMayhem You probably dropped it on top of another folder, and it became a nested subfolder. Open the Bookmarks Panel to see the entire folder structure of the Speed Dial (Start Page).
-
Already found it, thanks.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@2000sMayhem Tip: To mark a thread as resolved (to save time for others):
- Edit the first post
- Open the dropdown on the Submit button and click the radio button saying Ask As Question
- Submit the post again
- Select the three dot vertical menu of the post that resolves the question
- Select the checkmark saying Mark This Post As The Correct Answer
-
@Pesala How do I edit the first post?
-
@2000sMayhem As an anti-spam measure, new users (you are only 15 hours old) only have editing privileges for a fixed number of minutes. If you say what you'd like to change, I will make the edit for you. If you participate in the forum enough, your edit privileges will no longer be time-limited.
Edit: I think I made the change you wanted.
-
A Ayespy marked this topic as a question
-
A Ayespy has marked this topic as solved
-
@Ayespy Thank you so much!