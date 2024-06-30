Vivaldi lost ALL my Workspaces!
I ran Vivaldi on my new iPad but when I logged in on my Mac ALL the contents of my Workspaces is GONE - not impressed!
Where would these have been stored on macOS so I can try to recover from Time Machine.
@Milliways This has nothing to do with your iPad, workspaces do not sync yet. Vivaldi saves the workspaces in sessions. If you lost your workspaces, this means something with your last sessions file went wrong. Vivaldi provides automatic sessions backup functionality and you can enable it from the sessions panel, this will prevent you from losing your workspaces again. Since you have time machine backups, your last session file should still be present in one of these backups. Revert to a backup that still has your workspaces and you should be fine. Turn on sesssions backup afterwards.