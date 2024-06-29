Vivaldi keeps notifying me of RSS feed updates, when I have none registered.
-
I use a browser extension "feeder" to read RSS feeds, in multiple browsers. I have feeds turned off, but Vivaldi notifies me of rss feed activity, and the extension notifies me. How can I get vivaldi to stop this?
-
@cheyrn This appears to be general notifications from the browser. Notifications from web sites I've allowed to make notifications appear in the same popups.
But, the feeder extension also causes notifications.