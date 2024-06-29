Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
I use Vivaldi on two screens, and if I switch workspace on one screen, it opens an empty tab and switches to it, on the other screen.
It started happening after the last update.
I assume that is a bug?
