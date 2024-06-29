Browser extension loss
I updated the browser, but found that many extensions did not display properly, click
the meeting prompt, can not access your files
The file may have been moved, modified, or deleted. ERR_FILE_NOT_FOUND
Some only show the icon, click no response. I tried to uninstall a reinstall but was
prompted that the extension was already installed.
help me please!
6.8.3381.46 (Stable channel) （64x）
DoctorG Ambassador
@xjyofc Please give link to the extension in Chrome Web Store.
@DoctorG said in Browser extension loss:
I found it possible to reinstall the extension，But can the missing extensions be fixed?
@xjyofc As you have not too much extensions the best would be:
- remove (not disable) them from the extension page itself. The page shouldn't list any addon.
- restart vivaldi (not need but might help)
- download a new copy from the store.