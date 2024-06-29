What's the most stable working version for Android?
I'm still using 5.7.2932 on a Samsung Galaxy tab S4 running Android 10. Interested to upgrade the browser and have read some of the bugs affecting recent versions. open to upgrading/reinstalling manually to a specific version via a trusted repo such as apk mirror.
Which version do our Android community find is the most stable/works best?
mib2berlin
@paragon
Hi, for me the latest 6.7 and it has the best tablet support.
We had reported issues for all versions of Vivaldi, 6.5 crash as hell, 6.2 does not start at all and so forth, it really depend on the Android version and the device.
I would start with the latest version and test this for a while, if you get problems you can step back to 6.6.
I guess the Chromium browser get hundreds of security fixes since 6.0 so I wouldn't use older browsers anyway.
You can get older versions of Vivaldi in the
Archive.
Cheers, mib