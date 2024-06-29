Allow Ctrl+F to search in a specific Vivaldi settings page
I want to change for a shortcut that opens the settings page
With this feature I'd
- open the "Settings" item in the settings, hit
- hit Ctrl+F
- typed "setting"
- get my result - 1 of only 2
Currently if I type "setting" in the global search menu, I get dozens of irrelevant search results
So please allow Ctrl+F search to be used on each individual settings page
Pesala Ambassador
@eugenesv I don't understand where you are searching, or what for.
The settings can be opened in a dialog or a tab (Settings, Appearance, Open Settings in a Tab), but there is no need to press Ctrl+F, which does nothing on the Settings page in a tab. One just starts typing in the search field for the search term. Type more to narrow down results.
In the "vivaldi://settings/keyboard/" section
Type more to narrow down results.
I've already done it by selecting the "keyboard" section.
The need that you reject is you actually can't narrow down results without risking skipping the ones you need. Try it yourself by filtering out only "tab" related shortcuts (and you'd need both previous/next in the output since you want to see the full pair at once as these are related shortcuts)
Pesala Ambassador
@eugenesv If you want to search only keyboard shortcuts, open the Cheat Sheet (default Ctrl+F1) instead of the Settings Page or Dialog.
vivaldi://settings/keyboardis not a separate page; it is part of the
vivaldi://settingspage