Hi there,

I switched Vivaldi a week ago and so far am pretty happy with it. However, there's a pretty annoying behavior that I don't know how to turn off.

Say that I have 2 windows opening at the same time. If I have a page open in window 1, I cannot open it in window 2 as well. When I try to open it in window 2, it just refocus back to window 1.

I have multiple monitors with multiple desktops and this behavior messes with my workflow every day. How do I turn off this behavior? Thank you!