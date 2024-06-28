Cannot open the same page in separate windows
Hi there,
I switched Vivaldi a week ago and so far am pretty happy with it. However, there's a pretty annoying behavior that I don't know how to turn off.
Say that I have 2 windows opening at the same time. If I have a page open in window 1, I cannot open it in window 2 as well. When I try to open it in window 2, it just refocus back to window 1.
I have multiple monitors with multiple desktops and this behavior messes with my workflow every day. How do I turn off this behavior? Thank you!
Try disabling it.
Setting > Address Bar > Open Tab
OakdaleFTL
@Lipok The easiest way would be to duplicate the page and then move it to a new window...