Bookmarks merging between profiles
I set up 2 profiles to separate my work and personal browsing.
I want my bookmarks to be separate between each profile - work bookmarks separate from personal.
However, my bookmarks are syncing between the profiles. When I add or delete a bookmark in one profile, the same action happens in the other.
Is this expected behavior? Is there a way to stop it?
Thanks!
Hi,
You have to create another Vivaldi Account.
One for each different Profile.
There's a Feature Request for your proposal, check at the Subforum if interested.
@Zalex108 Thank you for clarifying. I'm not sure I understand the point of having profiles, in this case.
@Zalex108 The support page for Profiles says:
Each profile can have a different set of Extensions, Bookmarks, Speed Dials, Cookies, History, etc. In addition, each profile can have its own look and configuration (Keyboard Shortcuts, Mouse Gestures, etc.).
In my experience, each profile does not have a different sent of Bookmarks and Speed dials.
@luckmaker Profiles are separate entities as long as you don’t connect them to sync. All profiles connected to the same sync account do simply that, sync.
So as not to go into technical details. I believe that it is necessary to take into account the opinion of other users, who are fundamentally concerned with ensuring that there is no division between different devices (mobile and destop) in one profile.
This was the case before. And this was cancelled.
This is probably the result of the chosen bad strategy, without widespread discussion.
I need one bookmark for all devices.
But if developers separate bookmarks according to the "1 berdie" principle, no one will mind.
@sphera I can’t follow you at all.
@luetage you overestimate your importance in this topic. You are not its author, you are not the developer of Vivaldi's profile, synchronization and bookmarks. My answer is not for you.
@sphera The author of this topic upvoted my reply to you. This leads me to believe they feel the same way. Unless you are willing to explain your insights to lesser forum dwellers, like myself, I fear your “answer” is for you alone; because only you are able to dive into its murky depths.