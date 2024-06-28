Broken blog
-
I have broken logo and in wrong position.
Also logo is one line bellow the login menu.
Looks like there were some piggies on my site and messing with blog core setup.
Any advice?
-
@iPristy You mean your avatar?
-
@luetage Yes sure, and dark square on it.
-
@iPristy You can’t fix it, that’s not part of your blog, it’s part of the UI of vivaldi.net.
-
Yes i know that, maybe Vivaldi team can help me.
-
@iPristy I’m sorry, but your first messages didn’t make it obvious that you “already know that.” You wrote about piggies messing with your site. Since the error is in the general UI, this bug is on all blogs and a fix will be released for everyone, not only you.
Ask yourself how you can help Vivaldi, not how Vivaldi can help you. You could start by reporting the bug to the tracker ^^
-
Thanks, that's good to know.
So there ware no security problem, just a bug?
-
@iPristy Not that I know of. It’s just a misaligned element.
-
I have report it, and they gave me this number 32632713442.
-
Now it looks OK on desktop, just mobile version is corrupted.
And login as user:
https://i.postimg.cc/tJxnpBTb/Posnetek-zaslona-2024-06-29-201359.png
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
The bug has been confirmed and assigned. Thanks for reporting.
-
Thanks...
Avatar position fixed, mobile and desktop.
User login menu misaligned avatar, not fixed.
https://i.postimg.cc/xjknZvLg/Posnetek-zaslona-2024-07-01-121058.png
-
thomasp Vivaldi Team
This should now be displaying correctly. Thanks for the report.