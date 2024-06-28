Removing webpanel causes V to switch to the last tab
-
MoosMas Ambassador
When removing a webpanel, Vivaldi switched to the last tab. I don't know if anyone else has experienced this, but thought I would just ask. If not, I'll be happy to submit a bug report. Currently on version 6.8.3381.44. I have searched the forums, but couldn't fine anything related to this.
Steps to reproduce:
- Have multiple tabs open
- Go to any tab other than the last/rightmost one
- Add the page as a webpanel (I personally tested it by adding it through the page's context menu)
- Right-click the newly-created webpanel
- Remove it (Edit > Remove from Toolbar)
- Vivaldi should switch to the rightmost tab
Don't know if it's caused by settings or specific conditions, but it caught my attention when I noticed. I don't use webpanels (like, at all), but happened to notice it by accident.
-
mib2berlin
@MoosMas
Hi there is a bug report about but this was using workspaces.
Select a tab in main, switch to first workspace, add/remove web panel > Jump to latest tab in main.
Do you use workspaces and what is multiple tabs, 50?
Cheers, mib