Browser welcome screen every time Vivaldi is started
Every time Vivaldi is started I get asked if I wish to use the browser part only, or email and calendar as well. How does one stop it from appearing? It's the last step of the intro sequence on the Welcome page.
Pesala Ambassador
@seron Close the Welcome page, and restart the browser.
If the problem persists, check the Startup With page in Settings.
The address of the Welcome page is:
vivaldi://welcome/
Tried that to no avail. Here are my startup settings.