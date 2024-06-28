Deactivate "Switch to existing tab"
How can we deactivate this new function? Or at least make it so we have to CLICK on the button to switch tab. I often have duplicate tabs and it is not an error. Now if I try to create a new tab and press Enter, I can't even do it because it just switch to the existing one.
Thank you!
@SoroSorrow Already been answered, there's a setting to allow/remove tabs in autocomplete. On mobile right now so I can't check, but I presume it's in the Address bar section.
Can't find it there, but thanks, I'll try to look for it elsewhere in the forum
mib2berlin
@SoroSorrow
HI, disable Open Tabs in the Drop-Down Priority List in Settings > Address Bar.
Cheers, mib
Ohhh that's not an option I usually look at, I wouldn't havefound it, thank you!!