Translate - button is gray, not working
-
There was an update yesterday and today translate isnt working. The button.. I said its gray but its more like gray blue. You cant click it. No languages work.
Vivaldi 6.8.3381.46
-
mib2berlin
@wadesmart
Hi, we have a big thread about this issue already.
By the way, German to English and English to Swedish work for me. Some modules of the language server seems non functional.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/98983/the-translator-isn-t-working
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin Yeah, I think I just found it.
German is not working for me. None are unfortunately.
-
mib2berlin
@wadesmart
Hm, work for me:
Panel and dialogue work too:
Anyway, the developer work on it.
-
Yeah - I cant post a non-working button.