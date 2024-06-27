Developer Tools open in new window instead of docked on chrome-extension:// pages
-
Hi,
I'm switching from chrome. I use an extension that partially relies on having its own tab in the developer tools, which critically is sometimes used on the extension's own pages. These are chrome-extension:// pages. When I try to open the developer tools on these pages, they open in a popup window with no option to dock them back to the original tab. On other pages such as http(s):// pages and chrome:// or vivaldi:// pages the developer tools open docked as they should. Under Chrome it opens docked on the extension's pages too. Is there any way to change this behavior and always have the dev tools be docked on chrome-extension:// pages?