how do i zoom the page?
-
Hello, all. I just reinstalled Vivaldi and I can't locate the zooming slider usually located at the bottom right corner of the screen. Can anyone help? Thank you.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@esap1944 Try reset of status bar.
Hover with mouse a icon in statusbar → context menu → Customise
-
@DoctorG
Thank you, DoctorG. The Zoom slider has shown up now. I really didn't do anything. Just a glitch, I guess. I'm not new with Vivaldi. Just trying it again. it's a good browser, but a little more complicated than others.