Translate not working
Hello! I tried Vivaldi on MacOS and Android, but the built-in translator doesn’t work anywhere! It offers to translate the page, starts the translation and just hangs endlessly.
mib2berlin
@Riah
Hi, no issues here on 6.7.3335.149 Stable.
Please add your Vivaldi, OS version and a link to such a page.
For example this German page translated to English.
https://www.heise.de/news/Ressourcenschonend-Effiziente-KI-Sprachmodelle-ohne-Matrixmultiplikation-9780058.html
I have same version 6.7.3335.149 on Android 14 and 6.8.3381.46 on MacOS 14.5. Page, for example this post (https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/98985/translate-not-working). I'm trying to translate from English to Russian.
@Riah
You are right, something is wrong with the translator.
Will test more and come back to you.
Cheers, mib
@Riah
Hi, we have more reports about the translator, no idea what happen at moment.
@Riah
Hi, try again, the translation server is now working again.
German/English to Russian is working for me now.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin still not working!
shaedrashiro
Translation from English to Spanish doesn't work.
Vivaldi 6.7 stable
@shaedrashiro @Riah
But English to Swedish work.
Still issues on the server, the developer mentioned some modules are not working or are very slow.
I am sorry but I can only say the Vivaldi team is aware of the issues.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Oh, it finally worked! Translates into Russian. However, compared to the translation from Google Translate, the translation looks much less accurate.
@Riah
Much less accurate I can not confirm but yes, it cant compare with Google, Bing or DeepL translators.
We are waiting for an update from Lingvanex, it's getting better over time.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin
Hello, i'm on the 6.8.3381.46 and translate is not working for me for either chinese or japanese to english. i tried spanish, french, german, russian, vietnamese, thai and italian to english which are all working.
@NiviKing
They are still working on it, russian and spanish was broken yesterday for example.
Please wait a bit.
@NiviKing
Hi, it should work again now, please test.
Cheers, mib
shaedrashiro
The Spanish translation is already working. But there are some words that are not correctly translated.
This browser is good for everything, but the translation is too inaccurate