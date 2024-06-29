Solved The translator isn't working
DonJuan2264
The built-in Vivaldi translator stopped working today.
@DonJuan2264 Confirmed here too.
Tip: To mark a thread as resolved (to save time for others):
- Edit the first post
- Open the dropdown on the Submit button and click the radio button saying Ask As Question
- Submit the post again
- Select the three dot vertical menu of the post that resolves the question
- Select the checkmark saying Mark This Post As The Correct Answer
@DonJuan2264 It's working for me right now, so it must be some local problem for you
@DonJuan2264 said in The translator isn't working:
The built-in Vivaldi translator stopped working today.
Please give some steps to test that!
DoctorG Ambassador
Seems the Translator Panel does not translate, Independent from select source and destination language. And web paeg translation, fails.
6.8.3381.46 + 6.9.3392.10 / Win 11
Translate EN pages to DE
Pesala Ambassador
@DonJuan2264 Confirmed here on the latest Snapshot. Translate selected text does not open the expected dialog, and the Translate Panel shows a failed message.
Seems to work OK on the latest Stable build.
OK if I have Italian as destination language, it works. Changing it to french, "please wait" and stops working. Some language trigger an infinite wait.
A Vivaldi translate-server error , i reported that in internal chat.
@DoctorG Thanks, hope for quick fix.
Oh, works now!
DoctorG Ambassador
Broke again for me on 6.8 Stable + 6.9 Snapshot.
Perhaps German telecom ISP issue and not server.
It doesn't work for me when I choose to translate into Portuguese. Testing with other languages it works
is working again.
mottenmouse
Panel translation working now.
Web page translation failed
Linux Ubuntu. EN -->DE
en -> ru does not work
es -> ru also does not work
@DonJuan2264 Confirmed.
Translation to or from Russian or Spanish to not work. All other languages seem to be OK.
Please report a bug.
Everything is working well today.
@DonJuan2264 Confirmed here too.
