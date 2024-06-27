Bookmarks import via HTML doesn't work
-
Hi everyone, I can't add bookmarks using HTML. When I try to add them using HTML, I always get the message: "Close browser before importing". It works with a test account on Windows. I installed several Vivaldi standalone installations to test something and deleted these folders. Could it have something to do with that? I'm using version 6.8.3381.46
-
@mariofan Hi
- What browser are you trying to import from, and is that browser running?
- Do you have Firefox installed, and do you have multiple profiles defined in FF?
There's a bug with importing bookmarks from HTML if FF has several profiles defined.
-
This post is deleted!
-
Thanks for the tip about Firefox, I deleted Firefox completely and then tried to import the data via html and it worked
how do I get rid of Vivaldi S when opened?
-
@mariofan said in Bookmarks import via HTML doesn't work:
how do I get rid of Vivaldi S when opened?
You can just delete the folder you installed Standalone in, this will erase all user data and the application. Standalone are completely self-contained.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/install-update/standalone-version-of-vivaldi/
If you have "Vivaldi S" in the Open With menu I guess you chose to make the Standalone install a Default App. That's harder to remove I believe. But try deleting the app first, see if it's gone.
-
OK then just ignore it because the folders have been deleted and Vialdi is not standalone, which is still on it now.
I have another question: is it normal that Vivadli 6.7 Android and 6.8 Desktop cannot be synced with each other?
-
@mariofan Do you have this in your Open With menu?
I think you need to go through the Windows Registry and remove these entries. Windows makes it easy for programs and users to add crap to this menu, not so easy to remove.
https://www.tenforums.com/tutorials/112906-remove-programs-open-context-menu-windows.html
https://www.howtogeek.com/18119/remove-programs-from-open-with-menu-in-explorer/
I have another question: is it normal that Vivadli 6.7 Android and 6.8 Desktop cannot be synced with each other?
You should always sync the same versions. If you sync out of date versions you risk data corruption. And never sync Snapshot against Stable.
-
mib2berlin
-
-
Can't find the point for browser in reggit, tip how the change can be?
-
then I wait until Android 6.8 to save the data again
-
-
@mariofan Just search for "Vivaldi S" in regedit.
You should find keys like:
Computer\HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\VivaldiHTM.HYZOAREPFXTRL56RRW4VR37U24
Computer\HKEY_CURRENT_USER\SOFTWARE\Classes\VivaldiHTM.HYZOAREPFXTRL56RRW4VR37U24\Application
Computer\HKEY_CURRENT_USER\SOFTWARE\Clients\StartMenuInternet\Vivaldi.HYZOAREPFXTRL56RRW4VR37U24
-
Thank you it worked