add an option in settings to open tabs in new tabs using the address bar
If possible, please add an option in the settings to open tabs links in new tabs using the address bar. default set.
As a default setting option, it is no longer necessary to use the shortcut key every time.
It is best to add it to the user settings synchronization and make it effective.
Pesala Ambassador
@295001366 Vote for Option to Open a URL / Search Results in a New Tab from the Address Bar with "Enter".
With that option, no modifier key would be required.