"Tools" for migrating from Microsoft Edge to Vivaldi
Hi,
I am trying to minimise the big tech tools and services I use everyday and as part of this I have rediscovered why Vivaldi's Browser is such a great product. I know migrating a lot of browser settings, such as favourites, are easy, but one Microsoft Edge features I have become dependent over the last year is Workspaces to help categorise and compartmentalise me work and personal lives. Now that I know Vivaldi has pretty much the same few capabilities, I was looking to see if there is an easy way to migrate my Edge Workspaces to Vivaldi, which will save many hours of effort! Is there are simple or moderately easy way to do this?
David
mib2berlin
@dbjones
Hi, in Vivaldi you can save tabs as bookmarks for each workspace, the you get this:
There is a similar feature in Edge but I not very familiar with Edge, does it the same?
Welcome to the forum, mib