It's 2024 and vivaldi still doesn't have Media Hub
Since I switched to vivaldi, Everything was quit great but i really missed the media hub that allowed me to control multiple taps media without opening each one.
i have read a post from 2020 in the community requesting media hub and its been 4 years and they didn't added it
its really essential feature available in every chromium browser.
post link : https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/43572/media-control-feature-like-media-hub-of-chrome
Z Zalex108 locked this topic
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forum
Please,
Continue in the original Requests instead of open new ones.
This one will be closed as duplicate.
Thank you.
