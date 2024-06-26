Quick Reply Signinature
-
CoolCoderSuper
Would you be able to add an option to include signitures in the quick reply similar to the quoted text
-
yojimbo274064400
Instead of adding an additional option consider honouring existing setting:
-
davidmiller5274 Banned
This post is deleted!
-
Love the new Quick reply feature, but really need the signature included when I use it.
-
@wsecker is it not included when the options @yojimbo274064400 showed are active?
-
@WildEnte My settings are exactly the same. Works fine for new mail and if I reply / forward etc, but if I use the quick reply it doesn't.