Quick Reply Signinature
-
Is there a way to include signinature when doing a quick reply
-
stardepp Translator Ambassador
@CoolCoderSuper Yes, it's very simple, copy & paste ... copy your signature where you have saved it and then paste it at the end of your quick reply.
-
Yeah obviously I can copy paste but the point of the signinature feature is that it gets included automtically like in a long form reply. I was wondering if there was a setting or if I can request it be added somewhere.
-
mib2berlin
@CoolCoderSuper
Hi, you can create a feature request here.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin OK thank you